Yes or No Tarot: Make a free reading and solve your doubts

It is impossible to deny the impact that tarot has had on people’s lives and on culture in general. Today, there are morning programs that read the cards based on the horoscope signs, and many people await it eagerly to start their day on the right foot.

However, these readings are general and bring people together in groups (each sign), and this is not always what one is looking for. People have their own problems and issues to resolve, so a more specific reading of the original tarot would be ideal.

These card consultations are open, in the sense that they cover people’s lives in all their areas, without specifying or focusing on small details.

But what happens when people find themselves in closed dilemmas? What happens when people’s doubts can be resolved with a negative or affirmative answer? The original Marseille tarot cannot resolve this clearly, so this is where the Yes or No tarot comes into play.

What is the Yes or No tarot?

It’s a simpler, concise and clearer version of the common tarot that most people are probably familiar with. This alternative to Marseille is used when looking for a simple and quick answer, without the need to involve other aspects of life.

In itself, the Yes or No tarot can be considered as a complementary reading of other tarots, since its practice does not take long and does not have a major difficulty of interpretation.

For example, if someone wants to know what the future holds in the sentimental field, a reading of the love tarot will give them a good perspective of what is coming, while helping them to examine their past love experiences that have brought them to this point in the present.

But, if after the consultation of the love tarot, the person is curious to know the answer to a closed question (for example: will I get a partner in the next two months?), the Yes or No is indicated to give resolution to this doubt.

Tarot complements and their varieties

As mentioned above, Yes or No tarot is considered as a complement to the other rolls, as it is perfect for solving the closed and quick questions that arise from the readings.

While this type of online roll works perfectly on its own, being a simple way to illuminate the minds of people with their doubts, when used with other readings has greater context in the questions and a more complete nuance, not so unidirectional.

How does it work?

The online version of Yes or No tarot, since it is a variety of the original printings of Marseille, it uses the same deck, with the exception that it excludes the Minor Arcana; to make the result more precise, only the 22 cards of the Major Arcana are used.

Three cards are chosen at random for the printing of the Major Arcana in Marseilles; the order of departure of these cards represents different stages (past, present and future), and the reading begins there.

Since the online Yes or No tarot is a simplified version of this, the process is simpler and faster: you only have to choose one of the 22 cards of the Major Arcana. That’s all there is to it.

Now everything depends on the way that card comes out with respect to your position; if the card comes out in its original position, the answer is affirmative, but if the card comes out upside down or if its illustration is turned upside down, the answer is negative.

Is the meaning of the cards relevant to this die reading?

The 22 cards of the Major Arcana have a strong symbolism that is noted in the reading of the Yes or No tarot.

Beyond the rules already mentioned, it would be the job of the Tarot player to analyze the card that came out in the roll and to see the relation that it has with the question asked by the consulting person.

It is worth mentioning that there are several cards that have a more inclined charge at one end of the positive-negative spectrum than the other, although the vast majority of the deck of cards are neutral.

On the positive spectrum, The Emperor’s and The Pope’s cards are very strong.

In the neutral spectrum, The Lovers and The Hermit charts are perfect examples of cards that do not lean toward any particular energy.

In the negative spectrum, the Devil and Tower cards become quite heavy.

Can several questions be asked in the online Yes or No tarot?

The answer is yes, yes you can ask several questions in the online Yes or No tarot readings.

There are two ways to do this:

After the first question, clicking on Repeat opens the option to choose another card to answer the next question. But this is done with a single set of cards; that is, the same position of cards made for the first roll is used. The other option is that after the first question, by clicking on Close, the deck is reorganized again, with new random positions to leave the roll to chance.

Either is feasible, as both card layouts are customized and unique to the consultant.

However, it is very different when people want a new reading with the intention of getting a new answer to the same question asked previously. This happens when people are not satisfied with the answer obtained, and considering this option can only result in the creation of greater confusion.

It must be understood that the energies of the moment are those that led people to choose a special card, and although the response did not turn out to be the expected one, the ideal would be to ask new questions related to the same topic.

Expectations must be neutral, and with the new answers, a favorable outcome can be reached. After all, the idea of the Yes or No oracle is to help clarify doubts in a precise way, not to create more confusion.