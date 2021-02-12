The fashion of wearing second-hand clothes

The purchase of used clothing, as well as used shoes and accessories, has always had followers, but recently this practice has been increasing to become a true trend.

It is not just about people with economic limitations those that come close to this form of purchase; more and more people appreciate the benefits of consuming a well second hand.

Among the age groups that have been traditional customers of this segment of clothing, are students. They are characterized by defiance and rebellion, which leads them to break massive consumption patterns per season. Thus, the purchase of used items contributes to reinforcing and positioning the values ​​of freedom they seek.

On the other hand, among the new clientele that this real estate market has found, it is worth noting celebrities. Increasingly socially influential people, in various ways show in the media that they are choosing to include in their outfits pieces acquired from second hand.

Now, once the initial bias, What is it that attracts an increasing number of consumers to this practice get more and more popular?

Economic reasons

Effectively, saving has always been the main motivation of a certain group of people, for whom it is not possible to access consumer goods first hand for budget reasons. But, in addition to a low budget pocket, What other specific reasons are driving people into the alternative market for second-hand clothing?

Access to good brands at affordable prices

The brand clothes Y of designers is characterized by its high price, but this fact does not necessarily have to be at odds with access to it because of cut budgets. There are specialized stores that buy used clothing from great designers and exclusive brands, then making it available to the public at bargain prices.

Sometimes exclusive designer clothing is not sold, but rather a rental market is established. Party and wedding dresses, headdresses, hats, bags and various accessories to decorate great occasions, are for rent at the customer’s disposal.

Economic crisis

While some countries increase their internal economy, providing better consumption opportunities to their population, others, on the contrary, see their purchasing power reduced by an economic crisis. This reality does not stop opening windows to the entrepreneurship opportunity, and it has created a renewed supply and demand market with respect to the traditional model.

Restriction of access to sources in the garment industry

Special mention can be made of those countries in extreme economic crisis, where it is not profitable to make or import new clothing. In these cases, the second-hand clothing market is imposed as a fashion driven by necessity.

Reasons of conscience and tastes

It is not always the pocket that governs the consumption decisions we make. Sometimes there are other compelling reasons in our tastes and conscious values ​​that determine the way we shop. The paradigm shift towards efficient global consumption in the use of resources has favored the rise of these new recycling business models. This has led, in recent years, to the development of a valuation-appreciation cycle something more generalized by second-hand products.

Attraction for the truly vintage

The taste for the old it has always had its followers. It is the reason for the existence of the traditional antique dealers Y rake sales, which for several years have become a fashion trend, putting the word on everyone’s lips vintage.

Taste for the authentically original or exclusive

The modern fashion market is marked by the seasonal trend and for the globalization. These two characteristics of commerce are confronted by the desire for originality against the massification of products. For this reason, the possibility of buying second-hand clothes is a viable and creative way to achieve personal image.

Environmentalism and environmental awareness

Pressure from the effects of climate change, the new environmental awareness and the globalized environmental movement increasingly influence development worldwide.

As part of the concept of social responsibility, second-hand clothing fashion is developing a previously unexplored niche market massively.

Sustainability

It is one of the key concepts of the economy of the new millennium, and it must be taken into account in commercial and industrial development plans. In this sense, the reasons that support the sustainable economy have contributed to the rise and positioning of the resale of used clothing.

The second hand market

The fashion of wearing second-hand clothes has spread in such a way in recent years that it is possible to access it in many different ways. The two main ones are, buy in high street stores and shopping centers, waves shopping online, via internet.

This new cycle of valuation of products in a new commercial way, shows interesting strategies to place clothes, footwear and accessories on the market, giving them that second chance of use. The current trend in this trade specifically opts for:

The traditional walking market

The classic and not forgotten buy in Street markets Y fairs .

Y . The return of shopping fashion in street shops within the city, to the detriment of visiting shopping centers.

Online purchase via internet