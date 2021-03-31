Online games have been added to traditional games, allowing you to play online with other people, pass the controller, and connect with your friends. The Nintendo Switch Online app offers voice chat to talk while you enjoy your gaming sessions.

The forecasts for these months are very promising for Nintendo Switch, as a new service from this company called Nintendo Switch Online. The main function of this innovative application is the idea of ​​playing online video games on the Nintendo console through a monthly or annual subscription. The company did not specify the launch time, so little was known about it. Now he has decided to give some clue pointing out that it will be during the second half of this month.

With the new Nintendo launch coming on the market, many people will have the possibility to relive the experiences and experiences that took place 25 years ago. The classic games with a long history in the past incorporate new features to their services in order to update and adapt the games to the times.

Nintendo Switch Online about to take off

The Nintendo Switch Online service has hit the market with force aimed at all those people who are fond of video games or who have an interest in entertaining themselves from time to time. Although the functions of this application are very extensive, one of the most popular is access to video game downloads from the NES catalog.

But the newest thing that has been released recently is that each game will be compatible with voice chat through the official Nintendo website using the Nintendo Swicth Online application for smartphones. What we already know is that 20 NES games are available to download freely. Some of the games offered in the application are: Super Mario Bros, Mario Bros, Ice Climber, The Legend of Zelda, Balloon Fight, Tennis, Donkey Kong, Soccer and Dr. Mario. These are just a few examples, but there are many more available to users.

All the details about it are not yet known, so we will have to wait to learn more about everything that this application offers, as well as the operation and incorporation of the online mode in each of the traditional games. It is worth mentioning that Nintengo Switch Online is not yet operational, but will enter the market in the second half of September with a launch price of 3.99 euros per month. Another option will be the subscription for three months for 7.99 euros; as well as the annual one for 19.99 euros and the family one with a cost of 34.99 euros. The latter can be shared with eight different accounts, so that the whole family, and even friends, can play simultaneously.

