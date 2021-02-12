Culture of China: contributions, characteristics and images

The culture of China is one of the oldest and most complex in the world. Despite the passing of the years, it remains intact and is transmitted from generation to generation, which means that it is not easily extinguished.

Like its characteristics, its contributions in the history of humanity are many. Each specific region that makes up the national territory has its own customs and traditions.s. Everything that surrounds this extraordinary society is interesting. Therefore, it does not hurt to have additional information about it. Do not hesitate to stay with us and enjoy the complete guide that our wonderful team has made.

Main contributions of Chinese culture

The contributions of Chinese culture to society, both Eastern and Western, are very diverse. This is considered one of those that has offered the most contributions to civilizations around the world, including today. However, among the most prominent we find the following seven:

Paper

At first, the paper was made of mulberry bark, a smooth fiber with a grayish or brown color, which after being processed was used for writing. After the passage of time, bamboo began to be used as the main material.

The procedure consisted basically of the complete submersion of a mold placed in a vessel, which was full of fibers of vegetable origin mixed with liquids, mainly water. The pulp was allowed to settle on the mesh, and then, after a few hours, drain the water from the leaf and place it somewhere where the sun hits it until it is completely dry.

Following the invention of paper, Chinese society found it necessary to create a novel writing method that will adapt to its demands. For this reason, more than 1,500 years ago the Chinese developed a mechanism similar to the printing press.

Today, it is known as India ink and is made from a mixture of charcoal or soot and water-soluble rubber. With its creation, the use of a wooden personal stamp for the authentication of important documents and letters quickly became customary.

At that time, with this ingenious invention composed of small pieces of clay carved with individual characters inked, an infinite number of books, calendars, playing cards and paper money were printed.

The compass

At the beginning of its invention, compasses were used in Chinese territory to predict the future. Unlike how it is now, the navigators did not make use of it, rather the geomancers were in charge of its use at the time.

People who practiced geomancy had the responsibility of correctly directing the orientation of the buildings that were going to be built and the places in which people decided to live. They were very helpful in carrying out the ancient technique of Feng shui.

The first compasses from China were based on the structuring of a metal plate with a metal spoon also in the center, whose handle was in charge of pointing out the relevant indications.

The watch

The clock was invented approximately in the year 725 AD, in order to satisfy two basic needs of the human being. On the one hand, a tool was needed that would work to mark the hours, minutes and seconds of the religious works and rituals performed within society.

On the other hand, astronomy experts required an artifact that would help them properly orient their astrolabs and study in depth the positions of the Moon and the Sun with respect to the planets.

An example of how advanced the Chinese watchmaking art was at that time is the Su Song tower clock, which was built in 1088. This was managed to move because of the hydraulic wheel and chain transmission that it had. .

In addition, it had a kind of escapement that regulated the wheels in an extraordinary way, in order to mark the astronomical movements with great precision, but fully automated, without anyone controlling it. This technique represented an advance of around 200 years in comparison with the watchmaking of the European continent.

Porcelain

As is well known throughout the world, Chinese porcelain is highly valued anywhere on the globe. Its popularity is not by mere chance, since from the beginning, this material provided impeccable quality.

During the year 851 AD, in the middle of the Tang Dynasty, its production began, but the secrets of its production were kept hermetically kept, which is why it was known for a moment as “White Gold”. Just like today, the designs they had were delicate and came in different thicknesses.

characteristics

Being millenary, Chinese culture has endless characteristics depending on the area that is being talked about. Therefore, we have compiled the most important of all, these are:

Language

The Mandarin Chinese language refers to the official language of the nation since 1949. As for the preferred script within the territory, this is simplified or classical Chinese, made official since 1956. Although its language is very complicated for many foreigners, This is very rich and easy to understand through constant practice.

The classic was used for thousands and thousands of years, only it was used only by intellectuals. In ancient times, a large part of average citizens were illiterate, which is why a new version of the language called vernacular Chinese emerges, which over the years was adapted to what was spoken today.

Architecture

The first examples of Chinese architecture date back more than 2,000 years ago. The main concepts that they used in the constructions were the width of the spaces and the symmetry in everything, they made consciously that the decorations will reflect their wealth and grandeur.

The only element that was asymmetrical within the buildings were the gardens, places of great popularity in the nation. The ancient system of Feng Shui has always played a role of great importance in the development of its architecture, since it influences the balance and harmony of the people who live in the housing complex.

Economy

Currently, China is the main exporting and importing country of goods worldwide. Although the nation is governed by a communist regime, its economy is considered highly diversified, led by the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

Several decades ago the International Monetary Fund awarded it the title of the largest economy in the world in purchasing power parity, and the second largest economy in terms of nominal gross domestic product.

Religion

Since the beginning of history, Chinese religion has been characterized by its diversity. It is a secular state, in which Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism are practiced Y other systems of a religious nature. All these are oriented to the harmony of the family environment and the reach of the human being to the feeling of full peace. It is rare that we find followers of Christianity, Catholicism or Islam.

Gastronomy

As for its gastronomy, it is really varied thanks to the excellent fertility of its lands. Their diet consists of rice, noodles, fermented tofu, vegetables, meat, tea, among others.. This has as its main objective the search for the perfect balance, in order to provide the body with all the nutrients it needs.

