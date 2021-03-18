We bring you some good tricks to play Stellaris on PC. The Paradox Interactive developers launched this great strategy video game, which has become one of the favorites of many players worldwide.

It is set in space and takes place during the year 2200, when technological advances are at hand of the day. From the start of the game, you will have at your disposal a fleet of warships, an engineering ship, a spaceport, a science ship and you can even select a planet exclusively for you and your team.

There are a wide variety of codes and tricks to play Stellaris on PC, which you can use to enjoy and further expand your experience in the game, so below, we will detail the most important ones that you should know to get the best out of your game .

How to enter the codes and cheats to play Stellaris on PC?

In order to have access to the huge variety of codes and cheats to play Stellaris on PC, all you have to do is locate the key on the left side of number 1 on your PC keyboard and press itAfter that you will have access to the console from where you can enter all the commands you want.

What are the codes and tricks to play Stellaris on PC?

This title has a list with a large number of commands that you can use to gain advantage in various situations such as, for example, you can modify your skills, character traits, artifacts, among others.

The main codes and tricks to play Stellaris on PC are:

Tricks of activation

Activate all traditions: activate_all_traditions

Activate the specified Ascension Perk: activate_ascension_perk

For ships in the selected fleet to take hull damage: damage

Activate the specified tradition: activate_tradition

Enable or disable AI: ai

Begin the process of colonizing the planet: colonize

Clutter all resource stores: max_resourc

Place french fries in all the dwellings of a selected planet: populate

Take over a branch of the planet: branchoffice

Amount of resources (default amount = 5000): resource

Tips to add or create

Add traits to leader: add_trait_leader

Create a fleet with an NPC ship: add_ship

Grant one or all relics, which can be added multiple times: add_relic

Add anomaly to the selected celestial body: add_anomaly

Add species traits: add_trait_species

Create a mega structure in the current system: create_megastructure

Add alloys (default quantity = 5000): alloys

Create a fleet with the latest designs with a specified amount of naval capacity (1 means 100%): create_navy

Add robot pops to selected planet: build_pops

Add energy credits (default amount = 5000): cash

If you want the AI ​​empires to agree with the player’s proposals: debug_yesmen

Add engineering technical points (default quantity = 5000): engineering

Add buildings to the selected planet: efectadd_building =

Triggers: event

Add the resource pool or planetary trait to the selected celestial body: effectadd_deposit =

Add district to planet: effectadd_district =

Add devastation to the selected archaeological site: effectadd_planet_devastation =

Archaeological site: effectcreate_archaeological_site =

Ethics to the player’s empire: effectcountry_add_ethic =

Add experience to federation (default amount = 1000): federation_add_experience

Add cohesion to federation (default amount = 200): federation_add_cohesion

Monthly cohesion to federation (default amount = 10): federation_add_cohesion_speed

Add growing pops to the selected planet (default amount = 1): grow_pops

Add food (default amount = 5000): food

Influence (default amount = 5000): influence

Add minerals (default amount = 5000): minerals

Add physics technical points (default amount = 5000): physics

Minor Artifacts (default quantity = 10,000): minor_artifacts

Add company technical points (default amount = 5000): society

Add skill levels for each of the leaders under the player’s control (default amount = 1): skills

Add unit (default quantity = 500): unity

Tricks to modify and increase

Modify the age of a civilization: effectset_primitive_age_effect =

Instantly modify build completion and enhancements: instant_build

Mods allow the player to change governments without a time limit: free_government

Modify the policy without restriction, including those that were previously disabled: free_policies

Modify player empire ethics: effectshift_ethic =

Increase opinion of empire (default amount = 40): add_opinion

Modify the size of the selected planet, if it is changed to a size greater than 78, the planet will move backwards: planet_size

Modify player control to Empire: play

Add a modifier with happiness to the selected planet (default amount = 100): planet_happiness

Take ownership and control of the fleet, star base or a specific planet, the uncolonizable celestial bodies will not have capital: own

Change to observer mode, to return to the previous mode you must use the playback command: observe

Change the selected celestial body: planet_class

Players’ ships will not take any damage – Invincible

Integrate an empire into the player’s empire: force_integrate

Tricks to end, delete or deactivate

Remove empire ethics from players: effectcountry_ remove_ethic =

Dress to the first galaxy and disable first contact while active: intel

Unleash a federation succession: federation_examine_leader

Finish all active research: finish_research

Finish all special projects: finish_special_projects

Finish all terraforming processes: finish_terraform

Kill pop: kill_pop

Unlock all edicts: unlock_edicts

Remove Leader Trait: remove_trait_leader

Remove trait of a species: remove_trait_species

If you want AI empires to reject player proposals: debug_nomen

Review or Research Tricks