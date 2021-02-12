Animals are in danger of extinction and why

The varied diversity of animal life on planet Earth is incredible, ranging from the smallest insects to the largest and heaviest mammals. Developing their lives from the clear skies, the most hostile terrain and the murkiest waters. That’s how large is the extension of the animal kingdom.

Unfortunately today many species are in serious danger of extinction. Caused by the lack of awareness and sensitivity of man and by global warming, which is destroying the home of each species and continues to be a collateral effect of human actions in the environment.

There are several ways to help preserve these endangered species, however there are others that no longer have salvation. Next you will know which are the main endangered animals and what factors have led them to find themselves in this situation.

Top 10 animals in danger of extinction

Polar Bear

A favorite species of bears by many for their physical appearance and their high level of survival. Sadly, it ranks high on the lists of endangered animals.

This is because its natural habitat is the poles, the first zone affected by global warming. As this phenomenon increases, the ice sheets that surround the Arctic begin to melt, causing their complete disappearance.

What consequences does the disappearance of the poles bring to the polar bear?

When this begins to happen, the polar bear is forced to go further in search of food, depending only on the fat found in its thick fur. Studies have been carried out which ensure that for each week of ice lost in the Arctic, a polar bear can lose around 7 kg.

Elephant

The main reason that will lead to the disappearance of the giant elephants of Africa and Asia is undoubtedly human action. The illegal ivory sale it has managed to increase in great quantity the hunting of these animals during the last years, leading them to a slow and painful death, decreasing their numbers.

Another cause of their disappearance has been the invasion of their natural habitat. Occupying their spaces for the construction of plantations and infrastructures results in these animals losing their home and, therefore, they must travel several kilometers in search of food and accommodation.

Tiger

One of the most beautiful animals that exist in the world, but the ones with the fewest specimens in their natural habitat. The main causes that have led to the complete disappearance of some species of tigers are hunting and deforestation.

Tiger skin is one of the most sold in all of Asia, which means that the illegal hunting of this animal increase exponentially. This is not the only thing that is extracted from it, its powdered bones also have a great value on the market, around 60,000 euros.

Consequences of illegal tiger hunting

Due to these evil actions perpetrated by man, there are currently just under 4,000 species of tigers around the world, which ensures that within 10 or 15 years it can disappear completely.

Main species of tiger in danger of extinction

Bengal tiger: Its natural habitat is dense forests of vegetation.

Tiger species now extinct

Javanese tiger: It lived on the islands of Java, Indonesia.

Bali tiger: First species to become extinct. It was located on the island of Bali, Indian Ocean.

Mountain gorilla

Hunting and the destruction of their habitat have meant that today there are only around 800 copies of mountain gorillas. Native to the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. Its meat is one of the most sold at high prices and, the more difficult it is to find, the more expensive it is sold. The same thing happens with the parts of your body: hands, heads and feet.

Another threat to this species is human disease. This is because their immune system is much weaker than that of people, which exposes them to diseases that they cannot fight, causing death.

Penguin

One of the main species that has been fighting its disappearance for years. They suffer the same evil as polar bears: because their natural habitat is the poles and cold areas, they are in grave danger due to global warming.

They also suffer illegal hunting to be served as food or sell their parts and, as if this were not enough, oil spills that contaminate their waters causing their death.

Main area in charge of protecting penguins

Around the world there are laws that prohibit this species from being hunted, as most of them die during this act from wounds or being trapped in nets.

One of the places that offers the most protection is Antarctica. Since the treaty carried out in 1959, any act that harms penguins is considered illegal. This law was updated in 1991, applying strict sanctions to those who break it.

Penguin species in danger of extinction

Emperor Penguin: Found in the cold ice of Antarctica.

Galapagos Penguin: Home of the Galapagos Islands.

Humboldt Penguin: Its natural habitat is the southern hemisphere.

African Penguin: Native to Namibia and South Africa.

Java rhino

The reason for its extinction turns out to be one of the most indolent on the part of man. They hunt them and then turn them into ornaments or representations of Chinese beliefs and various oriental cultures. Only 35 specimens of this animal are found in the Dar Vaderen Java National Park, in Indonesia.

Its natural habitat is tropical wooded areas, reed beds or thick vegetation with abundant water. It is the closest land mammal to its disappearance.

As a measure to avoid its extinction, it was decided to create a 5,000-hectare space called Java Estudio Chino. This has been the only way to keep them in captivity for breeding because they do not adapt to small spaces.

African lion

This species has decreased its specimens by 40% in recent years, leaving around 20,000 lions in their natural habitat: Africa and Asia. The main reason for this has been the deterioration of your home. On the other hand, illegal hunting, to use the lion’s bones as Chinese medicine and the high cost that is paid for them.

It seems that another of their main threats is themselves. They are one of the few species that are governed by an “Alpha” specimen. Under these circumstances they are able to kill each other to be considered the new leader of the pack.

White shark

In addition to the rampant fishing worldwide, this species of shark is affected by natural factors. It has a low level of reproduction and a fairly long childhood period, which contributes to its decline.

During a follow-up in 2011, only 350 specimens of this species were found. At present it is believed that they have decreased up to 80%.

This shark is one of the most hunted for its teeth and jaws, as well as its meat. It lives in coastal areas avoiding low temperatures, such as the Arctic and the Antarctic. They range from the Gulf of Mexico, extending through Florida and Cuba, countries where a law that protects this species and penalizes illegal fishing.

Panda bear

The main cause of its extinction is, once again, the action of man through the poaching. The fur of these bears has a great value thanks to how furry it is. Around 1600 pandas are found in their natural habitat, about 200 are kept in captivity for their reproduction.

They are native to Southwest China. Another extremely important factor contributing to their demise is their food. The main source of food for pandas is bamboo, which occurs every hundred years and is cut down massively.

Red tuna

Strange as it may sound, this species was in overpopulation in 2006. However, the massive fishing of this tuna for use in famous sushi dishes, I’ve been running out of these for the past few years.

Native to the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea. Its great gastronomic demand has managed to reduce it by up to 90%. Due to this massive consumption, a law has been created that prohibits their uncontrolled fishing, since this is leading to their complete disappearance.

What steps to take to protect endangered animals

The main cause that has led these species to live their last days on Earth is human action and its consequences. There are many ways to lessen these attacks and help these and many other species prevail for many more years: