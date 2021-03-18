‘A Quiet Place 2’ will premiere on September 4

The first performance of ‘A Quiet Place’ caught the attention of many fans of horror movies. So much so that expectations about the premiere of A Quiet Place 2, title with which it is known in Spain.

Since it hit the screens, it became the favorite of many. For this reason, its creators thought of its second part. Its director, John Krasinski, at first was not convinced to continue with this universe full of suspense and mystery. However, he wasted no time getting into writing the sequel and coming back.

What can we see in ‘A quiet place’?

The first part premiered in 2018, it tells the story of a family that plunges into a world of suspense, where silence is the difference between being safe or in danger.

The protagonists are: Evelyn, played by Emily Blunt, the director Krasinski himself, and their children. We can see a pregnant woman who seeks to protect her family from the creatures that surround them. The intensity draws closer when the expecting baby becomes part of the story.

After the family discovers how to kill the monsters that are chasing them, they decide to explore the forest with the purpose of deepening the unknown and pushing the boundaries. However, they will quickly realize that the creatures are not the only threats that exist in that territory.

When will the premiere of ‘A Quiet Place 2’?

Due to its plot that traps from beginning to end, the public is impatient about the date of the premiere of A Quiet Place 2. In addition, another common question is whether it will also have the previous cast.

The premiere of A Quiet Place 2 was scheduled on the big screen for March 2020. However, as a result of the pandemic that emerged, this project was completely paralyzed. What is known is that this part will be more exciting. Because of that, the family decides to leave home and take risks in order to survive.

Great actors such as Djimon Hounsou, Cillian Murphy, and other huge talents are expected to join the plot. What if it is not yet known is what roles they will be responsible for interpreting. The latest news in this regard is about the premiere, could be given for the month of September of this year.

What will we see in the new installment of A Quiet Place?

Everything points to what this second installment will catch us, much like its first version. The mystery and suspense remain, with even more obstacles and challenges for the family to face. Among the details that its directors have advanced, we can mention: